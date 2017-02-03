NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Banks and other financial companies led a rally on Wall Street after President Trump took steps to scale back financial industry regulations.

JPMorgan Chase rose 3.1 percent Friday. Goldman Sachs jumped 4.6 percent.

Traders were also encouraged by news of a pickup in hiring last month.

Small-company stocks, which stand to reap outsized benefits from faster economic growth, also rose sharply.

The gains put the Nasdaq composite at another all-time high.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,297.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 186 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,071. The Nasdaq increased 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,666.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48 percent.

