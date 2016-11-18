NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over a mixed bag of earnings from retailers.

Gap plunged 10 percent early Friday after the clothing store chain said its earnings dropped almost 18 percent in the latest quarter. Gap said it was seeing less foot traffic in its stores heading into the holiday shopping season.

Abercrombie & Fitch sank 11 percent after reporting that a key sales measure fell for the third straight quarter.

Ross Stores jumped 4 percent after reporting earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,884.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost a point to 2,186. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 5,341.