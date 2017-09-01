NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are advancing in early trading after the government’s latest jobs report didn’t trouble investors.
The Labor Department said Friday that U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in August, a bit less than analysts anticipated. But that didn’t change Wall Street’s view of the still-growing economy.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Automakers rose as they reported their sales for the month of August. Ford jumped 2.4 percent and General Motors gained 1.7 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,475. The index rose the past five days.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,998.
The Nasdaq composite, which finished at a record high a day ago, added 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,444.