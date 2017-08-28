NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks were opening higher on Wall Street Monday led by materials companies and utilities.
Banks and other financial companies were the only laggards among the sectors in the S&P 500.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
- Tattered Shelton home yields evidence in child-porn case
The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,448.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,840. The Nasdaq rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,276.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.17 percent.