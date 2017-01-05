NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street after several retailers reported weak holiday sales and cut their profit forecasts.
Kohl’s plunged 18 percent in early trading Thursday, and Macy’s dropped 14 percent. Both reported weak sales during the holiday season. Macy’s said it would cut 10,000 jobs.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,922.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 gained fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,268. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,484.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.