NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in high-dividend stocks like phone companies and utilities.
Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, after the government reported Friday that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.
Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron’s cholesterol drug.
Gap rose after reporting encouraging holiday-season sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,853.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq was flat at 5,487.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.
