The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as investors look over a mixed bag of company earnings.

Tax preparation company Intuit jumped 6 percent after beating analysts’ forecasts for earnings and raised its full-year profit estimate.

Jewelry seller Tiffany slumped 8 percent after its own results fell short of forecasts.

The market has risen for the previous four trading days.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 1 point to 2,399.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,938. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,143.