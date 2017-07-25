Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Gains for banks and energy stocks are leading indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 3 percent Tuesday after turning in a strong quarter, and mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 10 percent after reporting revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,626.

Technology stocks fell. The Nasdaq composite gave up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,400.

