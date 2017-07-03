9:40 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher in early trading and banks are leading the way.

Wells Fargo rose 1.2 percent Monday and Morgan Stanley picked up 1.3 percent on the first day of the third quarter.

Trading will close at 1 p.m. for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Consumer financial services company Bankrate climbed 10.3 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14 a share, or $1.25 billion.

Car makers are reporting their monthly U.S. sales. Ford added 2.9 percent and Fiat Chrysler gained 3.3 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,435.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 118 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,468. The Nasdaq composite climbed 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,160.