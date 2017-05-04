The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and makers of consumer goods.
Wells Fargo picked up 1 percent in early trading Thursday, and Kellogg rose 0.8 percent.
AmerisourceBergen rose 3 percent after the drug distributor reported earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,389.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,975. The Nasdaq composite was down a fraction at 6,071.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37 percent.
