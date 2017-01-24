NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Materials and energy companies are leading an early gain for U.S. stocks.
Southwestern Energy rose 2 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 4.5 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex and other paper products, rose 3 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Verizon slumped 4 percent after its results fell short of most expectations for the fourth quarter.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,268.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 19,801. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,569.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.