NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks managed to post modest gains on Wall Street, giving the Standard & Poor’s 500 index its first winning week in the last three.

The gains were broad Friday, with every sector in the S&P 500 rising except for technology and health care.

Design software company Autodesk jumped 3.9 percent after reporting results that beat forecasts.

Stocks didn’t react much to speeches by the heads of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, though the dollar dipped against other currencies.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,443.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,813. The Nasdaq slipped 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,265.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.17 percent.

