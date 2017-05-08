The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as the market comes off record high closes the week before.

Materials companies were falling more than the rest of the market early Monday.

Consumer-focused stocks were doing well. Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid containers and other products, soared 11 percent after reporting solid first-quarter results and raising its forecast for the year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,397.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,981. The Nasdaq composite edged down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,094.