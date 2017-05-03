The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are opening slightly lower on Wall Street and technology companies are taking some of the biggest losses.
Apple fell 1.8 percent early Wednesday after iPhone sales weren’t as high as investors expected.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Small plane crashes into street in Mukilteo WATCH
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Riots mar May Day in Portland and Olympia. In Seattle? Light up the ‘peace joint’ WATCH
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- Seattle City Council votes to pursue income tax on 'high-end households'
Elsewhere, biotech drug maker Gilead Sciences sank 2.8 percent after its results came up short of forecasts and online retailer Etsy plunged 8.9 percent after the company replaced its CEO.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged down 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,385.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,909. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,070.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.