NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers after Target cut its profit and sales projections.
Target slumped 5 percent in early trading Wednesday after saying its holiday season sales were weak. Other retailers also fell. Kohl’s slumped 4 percent and Macy’s and Dollar Tree each lost 2 percent.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
Energy companies were also falling along with the price of crude oil. Transocean was down 2 percent in early trading.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1 point at 2,267.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 60 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,7686. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,545.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.