11:45 a.m.
Stocks are higher at midday as a big gain for Nike lifts retailers and other consumer-focused companies.
Nike jumped 9 percent Friday after a strong quarterly report. The athletic apparel company also said it’s testing a program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com directly, instead of via third-party sellers.
Elsewhere, Under Armour gained 2.1 percent and home improvement retailer Lowe’s added 1.5 percent.
Banks lost ground and small-company stocks were lower. Sterling Bancorp fell 1.4 percent and Universal Insurance Holdings gave up 2.5 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,424 on the last day of the second quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,350. The Nasdaq composite gained 1 point to 6,146.
9:40 a.m.
Stocks are starting higher with retailers and consumer-focused companies leading the way.
Nike jumped 7.9 percent Friday after a strong quarterly report. The athletic apparel company also said it’s testing a program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com directly, instead of via third-party sellers.
Commercial real estate investment trust Parkway rose 12.2 percent after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy it for about $1.13 billion.
Organic food maker Hain Celestial climbed 7.8 percent after activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in the company.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,428.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,384. The Nasdaq composite picked up 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,167.