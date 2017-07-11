NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses for big department stores and materials companies outweigh gains in health care.

Kohl’s slid 0.6 percent in early trading Tuesday, and Nordstrom lost 0.5 percent. FMC Corp. fell 1.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,424. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3 points to 21,411.

The Nasdaq composite declined 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,167.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.38 percent.