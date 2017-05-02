The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher as investors find a lot to like in corporate first-quarter results.

Industrials are making some of the biggest gains Tuesday morning. Engine maker Cummins rose 7.4 percent and power management company Eaton gained 3.4 percent after reporting their results.

Consumer reviews website Angie’s List soared 54.2 percent after it agreed to be bought by media company IAC/InterActive for about $505 million. IAC first proposed merging with Angie’s List in 2015.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,391.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,951.

The Nasdaq composite continued to set records as it gained 8 point, or 0.1 percent, to 6,100.