The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are sliding in early trading on Wall Street as health care companies and banks move lower.

Goldman Sachs sank 3 percent early Tuesday after its latest earnings fell short of forecasts due to an unusual miss in its trading business. That took about 50 points off the Dow Jones industrial average.

In health care, Johnson & Johnson lost 2.7 percent after its revenue came in below forecasts and Cardinal Health plunged 10.6 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,343.

The Dow lost 75 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,563. The Nasdaq composite slipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,846.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21 percent.