The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy and industrial companies.
Oil companies were rising along with the price of crude early Monday. Hess rose 2.2 percent and rig operator Transocean increased 1.4 percent.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- ‘So many land mines’: Accusations against Mayor Murray stir up emotions
Among industrial companies, transportation company Ryder System 1.7 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,360.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,693. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,894.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.