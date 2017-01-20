NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks are ending higher, recouping much of the market’s loss from a day earlier and breaking a 5-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Traders were keeping a close eye on the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president and on corporate earnings.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- The Fremont Troll was outfitted with a pussyhat ahead of Saturday's Womxn's March
Materials and phone companies led the gainers, while health care stocks fell.
Procter & Gamble rose after releasing a strong growth forecast, while General Electric fell after the conglomerate reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,271.
The Dow climbed 94 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,827. The Nasdaq composite gained 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,555.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.47 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.