By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Banks rose more than the rest of the market early Wednesday. Those stocks had led the way down the day before.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,820. The Nasdaq composite rose 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,384.

