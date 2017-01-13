NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Banks are leading an early rise on Wall Street after three major U.S. lenders reported solid results.
JPMorgan Case, Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1 percent in early trading Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
All three reported results that beat forecasts, although Wells Fargo’s profit declined and new account openings plunged following the bank’s fraudulent account-opening scandal.
Streaming music company Pandora jumped 8 percent after releasing a strong revenue forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,939. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,276.
The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,570.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.