The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Banks and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street.
Comerica gained 2.1 percent shortly after the opening bell Friday, while Chesapeake Energy increased 2 percent.
The pound slumped after Britain’s ruling Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,437.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,227. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,320.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22 percent.