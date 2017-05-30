The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:40 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower as energy companies fall with the price of oil and a dip in bond yields hurts banks.
U.S. crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $49.14 a barrel in New York Tuesday. Devon Energy lost 2.4 percent and Kinder Morgan fell 1.7 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
Technology companies are higher as traders return following the Memorial Day holiday.
Payment processor CardConnect jumped 10 percent after it agreed to be bought by First Data for about $468 million.
The Dow Jones industrial average of 30 major stocks slipped 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,052.
The S&P 500 inched 3 points lower, or 0.1 percent, to 2,412.
The Nasdaq composite inched 3 points higher, or 0.04 percent, to 6,213.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.