Trumponomics might spark a boom, even if it doesn’t address issues of inequality dear to Seattle. The staying power of the expansion is another matter.

Even the bluest Seattle liberal can’t deny the stock-market rally that followed the election of Donald Trump as president.

The conservative answer is: of course. Trump has promised to cut taxes and regulations, freeing the economy from the burdens of the Obama years, including the Affordable Care Act.

The truth is more complex. The election settled uncertainty that had been holding back the market. Big tax cuts to the rich would benefit the investor class.

Much of the market gain has come from companies and sectors most likely to benefit from the new administration, including for-profit prisons and education companies, and especially banking. Famed trader Art Cashin noted that one-third of the Dow Jones industrial index’s gains had come from Goldman Sachs alone.

It’s also worth noting that the stock market staged a mammoth rally in 1928, after the election of Herbert Hoover.

But will a Trump Rally turn into a Trump Boom after Inauguration Day?

This is not just a fake-news fantasy or propaganda out of the Kremlin. The respected — and sometimes controversial — Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff wrote recently on the Project Syndicate blog that such an outcome is possible.

Rogoff argues that an overhang of “debt and fear” from 2008 has been the biggest problem facing the economy.

Thus, Rogoff writes, “if the U.S. economy really does have massive quantities of underutilized and unemployed resources, the effect of Trump’s policies on growth could be considerable. … It is easy to forget the biggest missing piece of the global recovery is business investment, and if it starts kicking in finally, both output and productivity could begin to rise very sharply.”

Unlike his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, Trump never outlined extensive policy programs for the economy. His one consistent conviction was that Americans were getting the short end of the stick on trade and he was determined to change that.

But given his cabinet picks of billionaires and generals, as well as total Republican control of Congress and long-standing GOP ideological goals, it’s not difficult to see what’s coming.

We can expect an across-the-board rollback in federal regulations, incentives for more fossil-fuel production, large tax cuts mostly going to the richest, and probably repeal of Obamacare. Trump has mentioned infrastructure, but this is a murkier promise given Republican congressional resistance to trillions in increased spending.

Some sectors would undoubtedly benefit from Trumponomics. For example, bankers and financiers have long complained about the “burden” of the Dodd-Frank legislation, even though their lobbyists watered down or stymied much of it. Repealing Dodd-Frank would allow the big banks and Wall Street much more latitude in their business.

Yet this illustrates the tension involved. Dodd-Frank was passed after rackets by Wall Street and the big banks (and don’t forget WaMu) nearly made the economy do a Thelma and Louise into the canyon of worldwide depression in 2008.

The resulting Great Recession hurt millions of Americans, yet their tax dollars bailed out the big banks. Dodd-Frank was flawed — it was no stern Glass-Steagall to limit the banking industry’s power — but it was what was politically possible. And it has made the system safer.

In case after case, you’ll find this tension. Unlimited drilling and repealing coal restrictions vs. the cost of climate change. Lower tax rates on the richest vs. addressing rising inequality and funding the common good. Eliminating environmental rules vs. the value of clean air and water. Killing antitrust enforcement vs. keeping competition and jobs.

For now these are largely academic musings. The Republicans won the election, and the changes coming will be much more profound and jarring than those when George W. Bush entered the White House.

Rogoff may be right. “At the risk of hyperbole, it’s wise to remember that you don’t have to be a nice guy to get the economy going,” he wrote.

Trump will inherit a much better economy than Obama did in 2009.

Still, Trumponomics would have to prove itself as more than further income redistribution upward for short-term gains, plus the long-term catastrophe of climate change.

And it’s hard to see how these policies would benefit workers. Trump’s appointee as labor secretary, the fast-food mogul Andrew Puzder, has loudly opposed a higher minimum wage and Obama administration policies to benefit working people.

He supports greater automation, telling Business Insider that machines are “always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall or an age, sex or race discrimination case.”

And this may not hurt Trump with his base. No matter their station, they love outspokenness and admire rich people. This election was more about social and cultural issues than the economy (with help from Moscow).

In the reality-based world, most economists say the slow growth of recent years is a result of weak demand, secular stagnation and tech breakthroughs not translating into big job gains and widespread prosperity. Wage stagnation, especially for non-college-educated males, dates back to the 1970s.

What’s in it for Seattle? Plenty of protests downtown.

Beyond that, if local companies make nice with the president-elect and Congress, they will avoid punishment and participate in the “boom,” however long it lasts.

No wonder Boeing promised $1 million for inaugural events, Bill Gates spoke nice words about Trump, and both Jeff Bezos and Satya Nadella attended his summit for tech executives this past week.

Trade is another matter. One doesn’t have to continue the admittedly flawed policies of the past 20 years, often wrongly identified as “free trade.” But what replaces them? A trade-dependent state such as Washington will want to know.

Another question surrounds federal commitment to research funding. It’s something most Republicans dislike, but advanced metros such as Seattle depend on it.

We shall find out. Trump means discontinuity, even if the stale Republican policies of the past lead the way. Together, they will propel us into a very different America, great or not.