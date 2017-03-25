A portfolio is a bit like a bracket challenge, where you should be happy if your choices put you well-above average; financially speaking, achieving average or better results will make you feel like a big winner over time.

Your Funds

Millions of people are watching the NCAA basketball tournament and taking their shot at correctly calling the brackets and picking winners.

March Madness and those bracket challenges are a great metaphor for choosing investment winners, and investors should consider whether the choices that contribute to winning or losing the office pool or the online contest involve the same kind of thinking that they put into their portfolio, and to a similar level of success or failure.

So consider the selection strategies that most investors use; if you use the same basic logic to pick mutual funds, you can at least decide whether it’s time to refine your thinking.

• Selection strategy: Chalk

In tournament parlance, “chalk” means going with the favorites, taking top seeds pretty much straight down the line. In investing, it means going with big names, top ratings and established records.

It’s a relatively safe strategy. In 2008, all four top regional seeds made the Final Four, so a chalk bracket would have been spot on, but most finals are a mix. In 2016, the Final Four featured a one seed, two second seeds and an unlikely 10th seed.

As an investor, if you go with chalk, you need to be willing to take the time to let the strategy work, knowing that there will be times (like last year) when it’s not perfect, but that in most years it keeps you close. Last year, for example, six of the teams to reach the Elite Eight were seeded first or second in their regional. In more than half of the tournaments over the last three decades, at least two top seeds have reached the Final Four – and nearly all of them had at least one top seed – so betting safely has been successful, if not exciting.

• Selection strategy: Underdogs

Spicing up a bracket with a few schools that have done enough to convince you they are worth a chance makes sense. Betting on them to go all the way or to win consistently is a different story.

The problem with picking longshots is that it’s more of a feast-or-famine strategy.

In a portfolio, you want to have funds that help you win when the favorites are not losing. You wouldn’t want to dump all of your conventional stock funds for a bear-market fund, but adding a bear fund to a portfolio means that you will have something that can win when the market is working against your primary picks.

In investing, picking underdogs often means buying what was hot yesterday and hoping you can ride it to profits and be gone by the time the market turns. If you don’t have that kind of timing success, these picks will drag your portfolio down.

• Selection strategy: Follow the experts

You don’t follow the teams moment-by-moment, but you find someone who does.

The worry is that it’s some blowhard talking loud to grab your attention, or whose success was a one-time wonder, and not a consistent show of skill.

Consumers often make their next pick based on what they see from some talking head, watch on a show or hear in a podcast at the time when they believe they need to make an investment. They pick stocks or funds that generate the best sound bytes.

Worse, most investors don’t know the expert’s strategy, yet they take that expert’s word without doing more research. Remember, the expert is busy moving on to their next pick, you live with the results, and the madness here isn’t as fleeting as a bad game.

• Selection strategy: Depend on the data.

The champion at the water cooler – but not necessarily in the betting pool – is the guy who looks at ratings and rankings and does hours of painstaking research so they can tell you specifically why a 12-seed has the potential to beat a number one.

Investor should know and use available tools, but at some point they have to apply their own intuition. Relying completely on the data has led many investors into a portfolio of highly rated funds that hasn’t made them happy; every issue was picked for a reason, but trusting and believing an investment typically is about more than past performance and newsletter ratings.

• Selection strategy: Lottery ticket

This is the guy who picks as many brackets as possible, each different from the rest by a tweak or by an entire strategy. They’ll have a chalk bracket, an underdog bracket, an experts bracket, data bracket and everything in between, figuring that something will win and make up for the extra losses they incurred be entering so many times.

From an investment standpoint, you could say that at least the person who takes this approach is diversified, but they have a “collection” more than a well-designed portfolio. Moreover, the problem with taking a “little bit” of multiple strategies is that it’s possible to get the worst of each, or to have the bad cancel out the good.

•Selection strategy: The “name game” (or the “fame game”)

Whether you like tough nicknames or goofy ones – Go Aardvarks! – some people pick teams by name, mascot, conference, color scheme or anything but the product on the court.

You’d like to think investors aren’t so flip about selections, but some are. People invest in funds where the name makes them feel comfortable, adventurous or simply sounds prestigious; they like brand names, even though they might be looking at big firms’ stinkers offered up in a retirement plan.

When research is only skin-deep, the ugly tends to rise to the surface quickly. It messes up your bracket overnight; it haunts your investment portfolio for years.