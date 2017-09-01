NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut financial adviser has been charged with running a Ponzi scheme and defrauding clients out of more than $1 million.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint at federal court in New Haven on Thursday, alleging 40-year-old Leon Vaccarelli engaged in a Ponzi scheme for more than four years. The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2vQxzIC ) the agency is asking to freeze Vaccarelli and his investment firm’s assets, and force him to repay clients.
The complaint contends Vaccarelli used money from new investors to pay off old investors, alongside skimming off the top for personal expenses.
Vaccarelli does not have a listed phone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
___
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com