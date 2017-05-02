KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian man has sued Honda and the Takata Corp. for wrongful death after his wife was killed in a car accident that left shrapnel from a defective air bag part lodged in her skull.

Nida Fatin Mat Asis, a 29-year-old doctor, was driving the Honda City that crashed in Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state on April 16 last year. An autopsy found shrapnel from a Takata air bag inflator in the base of her skull.

The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District court in Michigan on Monday. Her father, Mat Asis Mahnoon, said Wednesday the family decided to file the lawsuit after Takata pleaded guilty to fraud in February for concealing the defect blamed for at least 16 deaths globally.