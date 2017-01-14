LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The international airport in the northern Indian city of Lucknow was shut down Saturday due to a radar problem that officials said could take up to two days to fix.
The airport was shut at around 4 p.m., and all flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, were canceled, leaving hundreds of stranded passengers seething.
The airport’s director, P.K. Srivastava, said technicians were attending to a major technical fault in the radar system that directs the landing and taking off of planes.
Srivastava did not want to give a time frame for when the airport would reopen, but other airport officials said it could take up to two days to fix the problem.
Apart from domestic destinations, some airlines use Lucknow’s airport to fly to and from the United Arab Emirates.
