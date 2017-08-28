Maine’s Republican governor is reassuring Canadian leaders that President Donald Trump “truly believes” in having free trade and they shouldn’t read too much into what they hear.
Gov. Paul LePage and other New England governors met with Eastern Canadian premiers Monday to discuss Canadian-U.S. trade relations, days after Trump threatened to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement.
NAFTA is among the topics to be discussed as is softwood lumber, climate change and energy. The meetings are being held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. The conference includes tours of renewable energy facilities and food companies on Tuesday.
Trump also is a Republican. He drew cheers at a campaign-style rally last week after he saying he believes Mexico and Canada are coming out ahead in the 23-year-old NAFTA agreement.
