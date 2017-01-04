WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Maine-based Idexx Laboratories Inc. is being added to the Standard and Poor’s 500 stock index.

Idexx CEO Jonathan Ayers said Wednesday it’s an honor to be included in the market index that’s based on 500 large companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.

He said it’s a testament to the growth of the Westbrook-based company.

Idexx has more than 7,000 workers and is a major producer of pet diagnostic tests and other products for veterinarians. Its products are sold in 175 countries.

Idexx replaces Minnesota-based St. Jude Medical, Inc. in the S&P 500.