WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration says it’ll send more than 10 million mailings to woo the uninsured for the final health care law sign-up season of President Barack Obama’s tenure.
Add to that countless email messages to both prospective and returning customers — and ads on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.
Officials are outlining the marketing campaign for the next sign-up season, which runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. About 11 million people currently get coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-run markets.
Going into their fourth year, the health law’s markets are still searching for stability. Officials said they’ll stress the availability of subsidies to counter concerns about rising premiums.
Consumers whose insurer is leaving the market will automatically be matched with a new plan with a different carrier.
