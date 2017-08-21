NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s says it has hired a senior eBay Inc. executive as president and is further streamlining its organization to make it more nimble in the face of increased competition.
Hal Lawton will become president of Macy’s on Sept. 8. He will report to Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette, who had previously held that role.
As president, Lawton will be responsible for all aspects of the Macy’s brand, including merchandising, marketing, stores, operations, technology and consumer insights. Lawton was most recently senior vice president of eBay North America.
Macy’s restructuring efforts include the consolidation of three functions — merchandising, planning and private brands — into a single merchandising function. The move will result in the loss of 100 jobs.
Cincinnati-based Macy’s has been making a number of changes to reverse sluggish sales.