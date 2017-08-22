NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Coty Inc., down $1.84 to $17.71

The beauty products company disclosed a smaller quarterly profit than investors had expected.

Macy’s Inc., up 89 cents to $20.42

The department store chain said it will restructure its business and hired an eBay executive as its new president.

Medtronic PLC, down $1.76 to $81.76

The medical device maker said its diabetes business struggled in its fiscal first quarter.

BHP Billiton Ltd., up 50 cents to $41.41

The mining company said it wants to sell its U.S. shale oil assets.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 99 cents to $37.27

The home builder lowered the high end of its sales forecast for the year.

Nordson Corp., down $13.62 to $111.50

The adhesive and industrial coatings maker gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter forecast.

DSW Inc., up $2.74 to $18.43

The shoe retailer had a strong quarter and said an important sales measurement improved for the first time since 2015.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., up 76 cents to $33.73

The fiber optic bandwidth infrastructure company reported better sales than analysts had expected.