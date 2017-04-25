PARIS (AP) — The magnate behind the LVMH luxury empire is seeking to strengthen control over Christian Dior in a multibillion-dollar deal combining the fashion industry heavyweights.
Shares in both companies jumped Tuesday after Christian Dior, LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton and the Arnault Family Group announced a series of transactions consolidating their activities.
The announcement said LVMH, which already owned Christian Dior cosmetics and perfumes, would buy Christian Dior Couture for 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion). In addition, the Arnault Family Group is making a public offer for the Christian Dior shares it doesn’t currently hold.
The statement says the boards of both companies approve of the transactions.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- So far, Huskies putting together the highest-ranked recruiting class of the Chris Petersen era
- Couple charged with assault in shooting, melee during UW speech by Milo Yiannopoulos WATCH
The announcement is the latest large deal for businessman Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH empire already includes many leading names in fashion and luxury.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.