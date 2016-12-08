NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $9 to $68.84

The athletic apparel maker raised its annual profit forecast after its third-quarter results came in above analyst projections.

Bank of America Corp., up 38 cents to $22.95

Bond yields jumped and banks traded higher as investors anticipated bigger profits on loans.

Corning Inc., up 30 cents to $24.88

The specialty glass maker said it will buy back up to $4 billion in stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 76 cents to $72.02

Pharmaceutical companies continued to slip on concerns President-elect Donald Trump will push for lower drug prices.

Tailored Brands Inc., up $7.51 to $26.44

The parent of Men’s Wearhouse said it made progress in improving the performance of its struggling Jos. A. Bank business.

eBay Inc., up 51 cents to $29.42

Technology companies made some of the largest gains in Thursday trading.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.74 to $157.59

The warehouse club operator recovered some of its recent losses following its quarterly report.

Northrop Grumman Corp., down $9.42 to $237.72

Industrial companies, including defense contractors, took some of the largest losses on the market Thursday.