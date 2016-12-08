NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $9 to $68.84
The athletic apparel maker raised its annual profit forecast after its third-quarter results came in above analyst projections.
Bank of America Corp., up 38 cents to $22.95
Bond yields jumped and banks traded higher as investors anticipated bigger profits on loans.
Corning Inc., up 30 cents to $24.88
The specialty glass maker said it will buy back up to $4 billion in stock.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down 76 cents to $72.02
Pharmaceutical companies continued to slip on concerns President-elect Donald Trump will push for lower drug prices.
Tailored Brands Inc., up $7.51 to $26.44
The parent of Men’s Wearhouse said it made progress in improving the performance of its struggling Jos. A. Bank business.
eBay Inc., up 51 cents to $29.42
Technology companies made some of the largest gains in Thursday trading.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.74 to $157.59
The warehouse club operator recovered some of its recent losses following its quarterly report.
Northrop Grumman Corp., down $9.42 to $237.72
Industrial companies, including defense contractors, took some of the largest losses on the market Thursday.
