BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says a jet headed from Frankfurt to Orlando made an emergency landing in Gander, Newfoundland after the crew detected smoke in the cockpit.

Lufthansa spokesman Joerg Waber said Wednesday that the crew of Flight 464, a Boeing 747-400 with 345 passengers and 18 crew members on board, decided to declare an emergency and landed safely in Gander at 1920 GMT (3:20 p.m. EDT) Tuesday.

The cause of the smoke wasn’t immediately clear. Technicians were being flown in to investigate.

The passengers were to be flown on to Orlando later Wednesday.