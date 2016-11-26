BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Lufthansa are staging a fourth consecutive day of strikes against the German airline, with chances of an immediate resolution to the pay dispute looking slim after their union rejected a new offer from the company.

The Cockpit union targeted Lufthansa’s long-haul services Saturday, prompting 137 flight cancellations and affecting some 30,000 passengers. That’s fewer than on previous days, when Cockpit members also hit short-haul flights.

Cockpit said there will be no walkout Sunday and it will give at least 24 hours’ notice of any strikes next week.

Cockpit is seeking retroactive raises of 3.66 percent a year going back 5½ years. On Friday, Lufthansa offered to increase pay by 4.4 percent by mid-2018, and make a one-time payment equal to 1.8 monthly salaries in lieu of past raises.