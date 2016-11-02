FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German airline Lufthansa faces a new competitor at its Frankfurt hub as low-cost airline Ryanair announced the start of flights there.
Ryanair said Wednesday it would base two aircraft in Frankfurt and fly to vacation destinations Alicante, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca in Spain, as well as to Faro in Portugal.
Low-cost airlines often choose secondary airports rather than main hubs such as Frankfurt, where costs can be higher.
The news came as Lufthansa said its third-quarter net profit rose to 1.42 billion euros ($1.57 billion) from 794 million euros on reduced costs and a new pension deal with employees.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
Revenue fell 1.2 percent to 88.28 billion euros as repeated terror attacks and political and economic uncertainty continued to weigh on bookings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.