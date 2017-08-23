NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Lowe’s Cos., down $2.81 to $73.01

The home improvement retailer fell short of expectations in the second quarter and gave a weak profit forecast.

Cree Inc., down 82 cents to $22.21

The energy efficient lighting maker disclosed a smaller-than-expected profit and its forecast was lower than expected.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $6.30 to $24.95

The furniture company had a weak fiscal first quarter as its upholstery manufacturing business struggled.

Express Inc., up $1.07 to $6.56

The retailer reported better second-quarter results than analysts expected.

Salesforce.com Inc., up 12 cents to $93.07

The customer-management software company posted solid quarterly results and its forecasts pleased investors.

Western Digital Corp., up $1.66 to $88.31

Nikkei reported that the hard drive maker is again in talks to buy Toshiba’s flash memory business.

Stryker Corp., down $7.15 to $138.36

The medical device company gave a weak forecast because of a product recall and the costs associated with it.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., down 6 cents to $79.96

The retailer said it will work with Google to allow shoppers to buy items using the Google Assistant voice-activated device.