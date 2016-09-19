SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors are questioning Lotte Group’s chairman in a corruption probe at the country’s fifth-largest business group.
Shin Dong-bin told reporters outside the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office building on Tuesday that he regretted causing concern and will cooperate with the prosecutors.
Lotte Group, which operates South Korea’s largest discount and department store chains, is a household name in South Korea.
The months-long investigation into allegations of slush funds, embezzlement and tax evasion at Lotte was halted temporarily after the group’s vice chairman was found dead last month in a suspected suicide just hours before he was to face questioning.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Lotte withdraw an initial public offering plan for Hotel Lotte in June due to the probe.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.