NEW YORK (AP) — The R-rated “X-Men” spinoff “Logan” slashed into the weekend box office, opening with a massive $85.3 million that surpassed expectations and ranks among the top March debuts ever.
The 20th Century Fox release features Hugh Jackman in what he has hinted could be his final performance as Wolverine. Word of mouth got a boost from good reviews for the unusually dark and dramatic comic-book movie that — like “Deadpool” — further proves moviegoers’ hunger for less conventional superhero films.
The Oscar best-picture winner “Moonlight” had its widest release yet, appearing on 1,564 screens. It turned in its biggest weekend, too, with an estimated $2.5 million.
Last week’s No. 1 film, Jordan Peele’s horror sensation “Get Out” slid remarkably little. It dropped to second place but still grossed $26.1 million.
