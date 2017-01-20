The average forecast of a group of local stockbrokers is only half as good as 2016’s 13.4 percent rise in the Dow.

If you believe in the wisdom of crowds — at least a crowd of stockbrokers — you may want to know that the 10 who gathered Thursday for the long-running annual stock-picking contest at Seattle’s Metropolitan Grill on average predict the Dow Jones industrial average will end 2017 at 20,977, up 6.6 percent from Dec. 30.

Of course these are folks who manage money at brokerage firms, which means they are perennial optimists and are going to favor investing in the stock market rather than in Peruvian llama ranching.

Still, their collective wisdom points to a performance that’s only half as good as 2016’s 13.4 percent rise in the Dow.

Toss out the one bear predicting 19,000 and the one super-bull forecasting Dow 23,000, and the rest were clustered within a couple percentage points of that 20,977 guesstimate.

Why were most of them not more optimistic on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration?

“There are a lot of expectations that are built into the market” for tax cuts, deregulation and other pro-business moves in the Republican president’s agenda, contest coordinator and Morgan Stanley financial adviser Joel Ferrell told the group. “The market is already anticipating that… If we wind up with a 5 to 7 percent increase this year, that’d be great.”

Mary Ann Heeren of RBC Wealth Management sounded the same theme: “There could be disappointment, given all the expectations.”

The biggest bull, Matt Kelleher of UBS, wasn’t deterred from his 23,000 forecast: “Lower corporate taxes and higher interest rates coupled with some regulatory relief will send markets higher,” he wrote in his entry.

The group’s annual ritual, which serves to raise a bit of money for the winner’s designated charity, also involves choosing a basket of three Northwest stocks for the coming year.

Popular picks included Nike, which was beaten down by more than 20 percent last year, and Seattle Genetics, also clobbered by investors in December when the Food and Drug Administration suspended enrollment in one cancer-drug trial after several deaths. (The biotech company’s co-founder and CEO, Clay Siegall, also was the event’s lunch speaker.)

Kris Olsen of RBC, the overall winner of the 2016 contest, picked those two, as well as Expedia, for his 2017 entry.

Other picks ranged from lesser-known names like Red Lion Hotels and Fortive to regional stalwarts Starbucks and Weyerhaeuser.

Olsen had perhaps the most volatile outlook for this year: “Expect the Dow to correct to 18,800 in 1st quarter, then advance 15 percent from there as effects of tax law changes and other fiscal stimulus drive corporate profits second half,” he predicted.