Consumer prices in the Seattle area were unchanged overall for the two months ended in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Over the latest 12 months, however, the Consumer Price Index is up 2.4 percent.

The local data is only updated every two months and is not seasonally adjusted. Food prices increased 0.4 percent since August, while energy costs rose 1.9 percent due to a 6.2 percent increase in gasoline prices.

Excluding the more volatile food and energy sectors, the index declined 0.2 percent in the latest two-month period.