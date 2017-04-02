About 65 people will lose their jobs at a mushroom farm in northwestern Washington.

BELLINGHAM — About 65 people will lose their jobs at a mushroom farm in northwestern Washington.

The Bellingham Herald reports that Ostrom Mushroom Farms will phase out its operations on the 60-acre farm and close in June.

Company officials say facilities and equipment built in 1980 at the farm in Everson are no longer cost-effective to operate.

Ostrom spokesman Fletcher Street says it has also become increasingly difficult to attract people to do the fairly labor-intensive work.

Street says about 55,000 pounds of mushrooms are harvested by hand each week at the business.