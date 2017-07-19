The Seattle company’s CEO said the firm deeply regretted the inconvenience caused by the formaldehyde odor in its fireproofing product and is committed to making things right.

Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser has an expensive problem with smelly wood.

The company said it’s going to spend $50 million to $60 million to replace some framing in new homes and halt manufacturing of parts because customers have complained about an odor omitted by some wooden I-joists.

The problem began in December, when Weyerhaeuser started using a new formula to make its Flak Jacket coating, which covers the I-joists and helps prevent the wood — commonly used in floor and roof framing — from burning.

The new coating includes formaldehyde-based resin, and has been used in the basements of about 2,200 new homes that are under construction or have been recently completed. Most of the homes haven’t been lived in yet.

Videos posted by the company show the new coating can prevent wood from burning at 1,000-degree heat for 7 minutes. But formaldehyde has been linked to issues in other products, like laminate flooring made in China. Consumer Reports says the substance has a “pickle-like” smell.

In a statement, the company said it’s halted production of the new coating and will replace or fix any effected joists already in homes.

It’s sold $9 million in Flak Jacket coating since changing the formula to the smelly one, but the cost of replacing the joists and halting the production will total $50 million to $60 million.

The company points out that is still a tiny share of its net sales, which totaled $6.4 billion last year. Investors apparently agreed, sending Weyerhaeuser shares up 2 percent on Wednesday despite the previous evening’s announcement.

“We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused,” CEO Doyle Simons said in a statement. “Our top priority is to take care of our customers and their customers. We are absolutely committed to doing the right thing and resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”