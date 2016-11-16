Mary’s Place has joined nearly two dozen Seattle businesses — including Amazon and Starbucks — to launch an online crowdfunding campaign to raise $500,000 through the end of the year.

Donning superhero costumes and capes, dozens of children mixed with business leaders in suits in a Seattle classroom Wednesday to kick off an annual fundraising campaign to help a nonprofit that serves the homeless.

Mary’s Place, which helps homeless women and their families, has joined nearly two dozen Seattle businesses — including Amazon and Starbucks — to launch an online crowdfunding campaign to raise $500,000 through the end of the year.

The nonprofit says it will be able to open an additional crisis-response shelter for one year if it reaches the total goal. So far, donations have surpassed more than $100,000, according to Mary’s Place.

John Kelly, senior vice president of global responsibility, community and public policy at Starbucks, said the momentum has grown from a grass-roots effort, including just a few businesses, to attracting Seattle’s biggest companies.

“We have a role and responsibility to have an impact,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the company said it will have more to share on its specific contribution to the effort in upcoming weeks.

More than 4,500 people were sleeping outside in Seattle and across King County during the region’s most recent One Night Count, an annual tally of people without shelter.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine declared states of emergency over the city’s homelessness issue last year.