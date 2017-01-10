FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean likes to stay out of politics, yet a donation by a member of the Bean family is putting the retailer on the defensive.
The Maine-based company issued a statement late Sunday after being targeted for boycott for alleged ties to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
The founders of the hashtag #GrabYourWallet included Bean on the list after The Associated Press reported that L.L. Bean’s granddaughter, Linda Bean, contributed $60,000 to a political action committee supporting Trump. The donation exceeded the PAC’s contribution limit.
Bean Chairman Shawn Gorman said he’s “deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L. Bean as a supporter of any political agenda.” He said there are nine other board members and 50 family owners and that Linda Bean’s donation shouldn’t speak for all of them.
