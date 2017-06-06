NEW YORK (AP) — Young journalists who wrote about economic despair in Appalachia, covered mass killings in Syria and put a human face on immigration policy have been named winners of Livingston Awards.
The $10,000 awards are intended to encourage journalists younger than 35.
Claire Galofaro (gal-uh-FEHR’-oh) of The Associated Press was cited for her portrait of a rural landscape on the brink of extinction called “Surviving Appalachia.” She is 34 and based in Louisville, Kentucky.
Brooke Jarvis of The California Sunday Magazine was honored for a narrative about an unidentified migrant, bed-bound in a San Diego hospital for 16 years. Jarvis is 32.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
Ben Taub of The New Yorker won for reporting on mass torture and killings in Syria. He is 25.
The late Gwen Ifill (EYE’-fihl) was honored with the Richard M. Clurman Award for on-the-job mentoring.